Friday Night Blitz Week Four
Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:17 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another week, another round of Western Slope Teams taking to the gridiron.
Scoring Updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights and recap after The 10.
Montrose Red Hawks 42, Palisade Bulldogs 0, - Final
Mountain Range Mustangs 7, Grand Junction Tigers 28, - Final
Central Warriors 28, Durango Demons 51, - Final
Delta Panthers 28, Rifle Bears 7, - Final
Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.