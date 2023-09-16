Friday Night Blitz Week Four

Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
By Garrett Brown
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:17 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another week, another round of Western Slope Teams taking to the gridiron.

Scoring Updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights and recap after The 10.

Montrose Red Hawks 42, Palisade Bulldogs 0, - Final

Mountain Range Mustangs 7, Grand Junction Tigers 28, - Final

Central Warriors 28, Durango Demons 51, - Final

Delta Panthers 28, Rifle Bears 7, - Final

