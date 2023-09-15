Primary Care Partners are getting ready for their ‘Let’s Beat Breast Cancer Rally’

Dr. Susan Sayers joins us to discuss healthy eating and upcoming events for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October
By Melissa Wright
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As October and Breast Cancer Awareness Month approach, Primary Care Partners is gearing up for its inaugural Let’s Beat Breast Cancer Rally. The event will take place on Tuesday, September 26 from 11 am to 1:30 pm at their 3150 N. 12th Street office. Primary Care Partners is collaborating with Food for Life, a program that advocates for a plant-based diet for a healthier lifestyle. Food for Life physicians all over the country are hosting their own rallies to spread the message about how a plant-based diet can help prevent various types of cancer, including breast cancer. According to the CDC, adopting a plant-based diet and making lifestyle changes can help reduce your risk of developing numerous cancers.

Breast cancer is a health concern that results in the loss of approximately 42,000 women and 500 men annually in the United States. This disease disproportionately affects Black women, who according to the CDC, have a higher rate of death from breast cancer compared to white women.

