Montrose Football Powers Past Palisade

By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:40 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose Red Hawks Kickoff Returner Austin Zimmer ran back the opening kickoff versus the Palisade Bulldogs, and the team never looked back.

Both teams came into this game off of losses, and were looking to bounce back.

The Red Hawks lead 28-0 at half and went on to win a dominant 42-0 game.

Both teams have a reputation for powerful running games, but the Montrose Defense swarmed all over the Bulldog ball carriers. Despite plays where the Bulldogs Offense picked up yards against Montrose, the Bulldogs could not put together sustained drives.

Up next for the Red Hawks, they will host a highly ranked Lutheran Lions team. Palisade will still be looking for their first win of the season, taking on Golden.

