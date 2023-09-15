Mesa County’s annual Bike Month pedals on with Bike to Work day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Denizens of the Grand Valley traded out their car keys for bike helmets Thursday as part of the annual Bike to Work Day in Mesa County.

The whole month of September is Bike Month in Mesa County, but Thursday was made a bit more special by the City of Grand Junction providing breakfast for cyclists on their way to work.

Organizers said the declaration of September as Bike Month is a fun way to get people out and active while also learning about the myriad of bike routes in Mesa County.

“We just want to encourage people to get out on bikes for transportation, fun and fitness as a way to make our community healthier. The more people you get on bikes and out pedaling in the community, the safer it is, and it gets people to be aware of the different bike routes that we have around the community,” said Sarah Brookes with the Mesa County Regional Transportation Planning Office.

There are events all month long, but the next one will be Yoga for Trails on September 21. If an evening yoga session with a vineyard view sounds like your kind of evening, this one might be for you. Tickets are $22 and online registration is required. You can read more about the event and sign up for it here.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.