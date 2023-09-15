Colorado Mesa University’s Promise: Full Coverage of Tuition

Colorado Mesa University
Colorado Mesa University(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:51 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A shocking, and important announcement was made Thursday afternoon by the president of Colorado Mesa University. Starting next academic year (2024/25), tuition for a large chunk of student will be completely free. School officials are calling this initiative the CMU Promise. A promise to remove the financial barriers many face when thinking of going to college.

100% of tuition will be covered for Western Colorado students coming from households earning $65 thousand or less.

Spanning 22 Counties:, Moffat, Routt, Jackson, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Eagle, Summit, Grand, Lake, Pitkin, Delta, Mesa, Gunnison, Ouray, Montrose, San Miguel, Hinsdale, Dolores, Montezuma, La Plata, Archuleta, and San Juan.

Mesa County, the City of Grand Junction, Montrose City and County, have all decided to chip in to make this possible. President of CMU John Marshall says private doners and university institutional funds will also be utilized to cover costs.

Students will still submit and fill out the FAFSA Federal Aid Application, but if you meet the requirements, your tuition will be covered. This opportunity will not limit what or how long you are allowed to study any undergraduate level degree paths are allowed. Including programs at CMU Tech and the CMU campus in Montrose.

