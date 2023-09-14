Law enforcement surge operations this weekend

Education, not PR behind coverage of expanded law
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In an effort to continue saving lives from reckless and dangerous driving, Colorado State Patrol and other local agencies are gearing up for this weekend’s increase in patrol operations.

Thus far into 2023, CSP reports a 34% decrease in car accidents ending in serious injury or death. They report 14 lives saved. CSP equates this success to the increase in traffic safety efforts and the banning together of multiple agencies across the valley in order to monitor dangerous sections of highway and problem areas inside the county limits.

Based on recent statistics, and as back to school season kicks off, law enforcement will focus on two major roadways.

“North Avenue and Paterson. There’s a lot of events going on in town this weekend. Those have high probabilities of higher traffic volumes, both vehicle and pedestrians,” said Captain Matt Ozanic with the Colorado State Patrol.

Ozanic wants to remind you to keep safe distances from reckless drivers and to give CSP or 911 a call to report the behicle. That way officers may reach them before a crash happens. Ozanic reminds us to avoid distractions like phones and to stay sober while behind the wheel.

