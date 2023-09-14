Last day for valley storms and showers before clearing occurs for Friday and the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

A look into our next 24 hours:

For most of our valley locations, it will be the last day for precipitation. The mountains will continue to see the next round move in around the afternoon hours and last throughout the remainder of the day. The best chance for passing showers to a few thunderstorms for the valleys will be around the evening hours. Otherwise, most of the day will sit under partly cloudy skies during the morning hours before cloud cover increases toward the afternoon.

Temperatures will be 79 in Grand Junction, 74 in Montrose, 78 in Delta, and 76 in Cortez.

By the overnight hours, conditions will slowly become quiet, meaning most higher elevations precipitation will dissipate. Cloud cover will also slowly move out of the area, leading to a crisp and cool Friday morning.

End of the workweek:

Our Friday will have a cold front swing through the Western Slope. However, because it’s weaker, it’s more slow moving. During the morning, we can start to see the transition back to partly sunny and overcast skies for the valleys approaching the afternoon hours. Montrose has a slight chance of getting more showers during the morning hours. By the afternoon, the mountains will see the last round of rainfall, thunderstorms, and snowfall for the rest of the week.

Around this time frame, the valleys will start seeing cloud cover move eastward, slowly revealing plenty of sunshine, and clear skies will be prevalent throughout the day. The mountains can still see widespread shower activity throughout the rest of the day, more so around the Continental Divide and the Front Range.

With the passing cold front, temperatures in many locations will feel the dip, but little change will occur for those living in Grand Junction, with highs sitting at 80. Montrose will fall to 71, Delta to 76, and Cortez at 71.

Upcoming weekend:

Temperatures are going to warm up for Saturday and Sunday gradually. Grand Junction will still be on the same trend of very few temperature changes for Saturday, while Montrose, Delta, and Cortez can see a 3-5 degree temperature increase. We will continue to see plenty of sunscreen throughout our entire Saturday, while the San Juans could have a few pop-up showers around the evening hours.

High pressure will hang over the state for our Sunday, leading to sunny skies. The mountains could see a few clouds hanging overhead, but conditions will remain dry, and temperatures for our four locations will hang around the mid to upper 80s.

Mountain Snow Continues:

Moisture will continue to remain across the state for our mountains. So, areas can see additional snowfall, with accumulation being a dusting, while others could pick up a few more inches.

Some mountain passes that could encounter snowfall will be slick at times. Traveling over any mountain passes around this time should be cautiously used. Expect the chance of low visibility and slippery roads.

