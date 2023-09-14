InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 4

A grieving father's message about overdoses among teens. Family wants answers after mother's death in jail. Plus, a student's inspiration to beat a diagnosis.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:03 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — A father shares the pain of losing a son to a fentanyl overdose, while addiction experts explain new developments in treatment. Plus, a family wants answers after a mother dies in a jail cell. Then, how to spot if a picture posted online is real or fake, and a young student is inspired to overcome a diagnosis thanks to a coach.

