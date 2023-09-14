Guy Fieri launches Flavortown collection representing NFL teams with his favorite foods

Guy Fieri's new Flavortown collection will represent all NFL teams with his favorite foods in each city.(Caesars Entertainment | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The NFL meets Flavortown in a new apparel collaboration with Food Network star Guy Fieri.

Fieri is teaming up with Homage, a vintage-inspired apparel company, to launch an NFL collection called Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tackles Football.

“It’s official! I’m takin’ your favorite NFL team on a trip down to Flavortown with my new officially licensed collection,” Fieri shared online.

The Flavortown custom-designed collection includes merchandise representing Fieri’s favorite foods across each NFL city.

Some examples of Fieri’s favorite foods include barbeque ribs for the Kansas City Chiefs, brats and curds for the Green Bay Packers, lobster for the New England Patriots, and Cowboys-style barbeque for the Dallas Cowboys.

Fieri’s new NFL collection represents all 32 teams.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

