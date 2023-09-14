Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Yonce
Yonce, a 7-year-old pit bull mix with white and tan fur, is in search of her forever home
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Yonce is an absolutely adorable and charming dog. She has a low energy level and loves to spend time with her human family. The couch or a cozy dog bed is her favorite spot in the world. However, she is not a fan of sharing her space with other dogs and would be most comfortable as the only dog in the house. She gets along great with kids and is fully housebroken.
Adoptable NOW and at our event:
Chow Down Pet Supplies
2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO
Sat 9/16/23 from 10am-12:30pm
Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please
Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?
Complete adoption application at
https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/ or
Call 970-644-0575
