GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Yonce is an absolutely adorable and charming dog. She has a low energy level and loves to spend time with her human family. The couch or a cozy dog bed is her favorite spot in the world. However, she is not a fan of sharing her space with other dogs and would be most comfortable as the only dog in the house. She gets along great with kids and is fully housebroken.

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Yonce (Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 9/16/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?

Complete adoption application at

https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/ or

Call 970-644-0575

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.