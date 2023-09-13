Working for you: Is it cheaper to dine out than eat at home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Are consumers spending more money on groceries to make food at home or are they spending more dining out?

According to the USDA annual food at home prices were 11.4% higher in 2022 than in 2021. In 2022 prices for food items increased faster than their historical averages from 2002 to 2021.

Food prices for everyday items significantly increased.

The USDA reported as low as a 13% increase to as high as a 32 percent increase on major grocery items.

The total retail cost for a pancake breakfast with a side of bacon and eggs was $11.57. I-Hop in Grand Junction had the same meal for 17.29 which turned out to be nearly a six-dollar difference between meals.

Retail and restaurant lunch prices had a nearly five-dollar difference. The ingredients for a turkey sandwich at home came out to a total of $14.49. A turkey sandwich and side of soup at Zoup costs $19.32.

The lowest compared prices were for dinner. For a spaghetti and meatball meal with a side salad at Olive Garden the total cost was $21.59. To eat the same meal at home with dried pasta and meat sauce is $19.55, a little over a two-dollar difference.

According to a Feeding America map, Mesa County has a food insecurity rate of 11.1%

The map also shows an additional estimated $11,236,000 would be required to meet food needs in the County.

Prices for food items may vary depending on the county or state you live in, the brand purchased, and potential supply chain issues.

