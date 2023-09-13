Whitman Park officially closed until further notice

Gates along whitman park
Gates along whitman park(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:11 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’ve driven by Whitman Park along 4th Street and Pitkin Avenue there is a good chance you notice something different. Metal gates are surrounding the park along with signs that say the park is “closed until further notice.”

The city is planning a re-imagining of the park. That means a new way to host special events such as parties, concerts, and festivals. Ken Sherbenou, the Parks and Recreation Direction for the city of Grand Junction said, “This in line with what we’ve done previously twice. So we did a closure in October of 2022 and we did another closure in April of 2023, so I think residents can expect what was experienced during those times where the park is not available for public access.”

If you’re looking for other parks to visit while Whitman is closed you have some options. You can check out Emerson Park or Hawthorn Park, which are both very close to Whitman. The park is still open for reservations. You can call the Parks and Recreation Department at 970-254-3866.

