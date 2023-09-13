GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado is America’s remote working capital with the highest percentage of people working from home, around 37%, according to SelectSoftware Reviews.

Employees are logging in five days a week, but they’re doing it from the comfort of their homes.

Allison Valle is an employee for a PR agency based in Texas but lives in Colorado. “I just decided to relocate and I really wanted to come to Colorado.”

So what’s attracting people to work from home? Valle credits the flexibility, peace, and personalized workspace. “I actually find that I work better remotely, I’m able to focus more without having the chitter chatter that comes with working in an office and it really helps me stay motivated,” said Valle.

Many are joining Valle by saying bye to the five-day office week and hello to their home office space. “I can’t see myself going back to an office, I think working remotely has definitely improved my quality of work. So I would love to stay remote.”

