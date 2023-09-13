Colorado is America’s remote working capital

Remote working in Colorado.
Remote working in Colorado.((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado is America’s remote working capital with the highest percentage of people working from home, around 37%, according to SelectSoftware Reviews.

Employees are logging in five days a week, but they’re doing it from the comfort of their homes.

Allison Valle is an employee for a PR agency based in Texas but lives in Colorado. “I just decided to relocate and I really wanted to come to Colorado.”

So what’s attracting people to work from home? Valle credits the flexibility, peace, and personalized workspace. “I actually find that I work better remotely, I’m able to focus more without having the chitter chatter that comes with working in an office and it really helps me stay motivated,” said Valle.

Many are joining Valle by saying bye to the five-day office week and hello to their home office space. “I can’t see myself going back to an office, I think working remotely has definitely improved my quality of work. So I would love to stay remote.”

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitman Park is now closed to the public
Whitman Park is now closed to the public
This week will become unsettled, and on-and-off rain will become increasingly likely.
On-and-off rain begins increasing Tuesday
Lawyers have released court records related to the two Las Animas County sheriff's deputies who...
Deputies fired for using stun gun on a grandfather 35 times
Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say
Carville Fire
GJPD seeking community assistance in fire incident

Latest News

According to the USDA in 2022 prices for food items increased faster than their historical...
Working for you: Is it cheaper to dine out than eat at home
After a pause on student loan repayments, they started accruing interest Sept. 1, however;...
Attorney General Phil Weiser warns loan borrowers be warry of scams
Controlled burn at Warner Wetlands, Oregon. BLM will start controlled burns on Carpenter Ridge...
Bureau of Land Management conducting controlled burns this Fall
Gates along whitman park
Whitman Park officially closed until further notice