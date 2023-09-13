Bureau of Land Management conducting controlled burns this Fall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Bureau of Land Management will be conducting prescribed burns in the coming weeks.

The prescribed burns will take place on Carpenter Ridge and West Dolores Rim.

According to BLM the prescribed burns in the area will help restore forests and species diversity.

The Carpenter Ridge project is two miles outside of Paradox Valley. Firefighters assigned to this project are expected to burn 200 acres.

The West Dolores Rim project area is about seven miles east of Dove Creek. Firefighters are expected to burn 1200 acres.

Under the right conditions, prescribed burns mimic natural processes which improves plant diversity and natural foraging materials for animals. Prescribed burns help to clear out potential harmful vegetation in an environment.

Smoke may be visible in the surrounding areas.

