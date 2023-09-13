Attorney General Phil Weiser warns loan borrowers be warry of scams

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Student loan repayments are set to start up in October and Colorado’s Attorney General Phil Weiser is urging loan borrowers to be aware of scams.

After a pause on student loan repayments, they started accruing interest Sept. 1, however; payments don’t resume until Oct. 1.

Weiser issued a warning today for loan borrowers urging students to be cautious about clicking on unknown loan links to websites. He also said loan borrowers should be warry of any debt relief sounding too good to be true.

You can find out any information about your loan and service provider by visiting StudentAid.gov.

While loan borrows are on the student aid website, they have the option of signing up for the new income-driven repayment plans.

Loan borrowers who have questions about their loans, service provider, or are having trouble getting contact with their service provider are asked to reach out to the Colorado Attorney General’s Student Loan Ombudsperson and file a complaint.

