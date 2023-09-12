On-and-off rain begins increasing Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rain fall on parts of Colorado Sunday night and early Monday morning. Snow fell on some of our 13ers and 14ers from the San Juans to Pikes Peak. Today was a break from the rain. More rain will fall throughout much of this week, and more snow is likely on our highest peaks.

Rain Starts Increasing Tuesday

Rain can start increasing overnight and through Tuesday morning. At first, it’s just stray light showers. The bulk of Tuesday’s rain will be along the San Juans and around the Four Corners. More widespread rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Some rain may even linger through Friday morning before clearing begins.

Forecast Rainfall Amounts

Rainfall amounts will range from nothing to a tenth of an inch of rain between Monday night and Tuesday. Rain will be more widespread on Wednesday and Thursday, though it won’t necessarily be constant. Five-day rainfall totals will range from a tenth of an inch to a half inch in the valleys. Up to an inch is possible among our higher spots, including on the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau. The biggest rain will fall over the High Country where 2-3 inches of rain can fall. The northern Front Range around Estes Park could get 3-5 inches of rain over the next five days.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear to partly cloudy. We’ll cool from mid-80s around 6 PM to upper 70s at 8 PM, then to near 70 degrees at 10 PM. Clouds will steadily increase overnight, and a couple of passing light showers are possible by morning. Low temperatures will be near 57 degrees around Grand Junction, 53 degrees around Montrose, 55 degrees around Delta, and 52 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with a chance for occasional light rain. The farther south you are, the more likely you are to see rain. The more rainy you are, the cooler you will be. We’ll warm to highs near 83 degrees around Grand Junction, 73 degrees around Montrose, 81 degrees around Delta, and 72 degrees around Cortez.

