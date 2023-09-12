Mountain rain continuing while valley rain slowly increases

KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:35 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The upcoming rainmaker:

Our valleys have a slight chance of a few showers and sprinkles throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Montrose has a slightly better opportunity than Grand Junction and Delta.

For our mountains, rainfall chances will continue to remain higher than our valleys, and with heavy amounts of moisture that’s going to be present, getting to the mountain peaks, snowfall can also occur. Only some mountain ranges will receive snowfall. A cold front will also pass through overnight, impacting our temperatures.

Rainfall chances increase for all valleys by Wednesday and Thursday, bringing on and off showers throughout the day. The mountains will continue to soak up a lot of rain compared to what the valleys will receive. For the valleys, total rainfall accumulation can sit around 0.25 inches and lower. In the high country, rainfall totals will sit between 1-3 inches by Thursday’s end of the day.

A look into our next 24 hours:

Across most of the Western Slope, variable sky conditions will occur. Around the Grand Valley, we will sit under partly cloudy skies. South of Grand Junction, sky conditions will sit under overcast to partly cloudy skies. Around the afternoon, the mountains will see the next round of rainfall. The valleys will remain on the low end of any precipitation occurring. At most, the valleys could see a few sprinkles that can lead to a trace of rain in 24 hours. High temperatures in Grand Junction will be 83, in Montrose, 73, Delta will sit at 81, and for those living in Cortez, 72.

Mountain Snow:

On Monday, September 11, some of the mountain peaks across the state saw a dusting to a few inches of snow. The moisture increase will remain high for our Tuesday leading into Thursday. A cold front that will pass over Tuesday night will lead to the likelihood of more snowfall in Colorado’s mountains. Snowfall total accumulations will still be low, depending on the location. Some can sit at a dusting while others could pick up a few inches.

Some mountain passes, including Trail Ridge Road, could become snow-covered depending on the snowfall rate. Traveling over any mountain passes around this time should be cautiously used.

September starts the requirement for CMV to carry chains on them. CDOT will likely not enact traction or chain laws during this small period. Be ready for rapidly changing weather conditions, especially in higher elevations where roads could still be slick.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This week will become unsettled, and on-and-off rain will become increasingly likely.
On-and-off rain begins increasing Tuesday
Whitman Park sign on Pitkin Avenue
Downtown park to require reservations
Carville Fire
GJPD seeking community assistance in fire incident
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Police defend strategy in hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante after he evaded searchers
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon

Latest News

This week will become unsettled, and on-and-off rain will become increasingly likely.
On-and-off rain begins increasing Tuesday
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather
Sunny day ahead with inclement weather on the way
Our new week will start sunny, but our weather will turn unsettled on Tuesday.
The new week starts sunny then turns unsettled
Our new week will start sunny, but our weather will turn unsettled on Tuesday.
KJCT News 8 -- First Alert Weather forecast for Sunday 9.10.23