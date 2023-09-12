Highway 133 repairs likely to wrap up in November

It's been over four months since heavy rains damaged the road between Paonia and Somerset.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAONIA, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s been more than four months since heavy springs rains washed out a culvert and took a chunk of Highway 133 with it.

The work is still ongoing, but the Colorado Department of Transportation says that the highway should be fixed up in mid-November.

A new traffic configuration went into effect for the construction area between Paonia and Somerset and will remain in place until repairs are finished. Under the new configuration, flaggers will stand in place of traffic holds.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This week will become unsettled, and on-and-off rain will become increasingly likely.
On-and-off rain begins increasing Tuesday
Whitman Park is now closed to the public
Whitman Park is now closed to the public
Carville Fire
GJPD seeking community assistance in fire incident
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Police defend strategy in hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante after he evaded searchers
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon

Latest News

St. Mary’s hosts annual drive-by breakfast service for first responders on 9/11
St. Mary’s hosts annual drive-by breakfast service for first responders on 9/11
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska
2023 election ballot certified by Secretary of State
2023 election ballot certified by Secretary of State
Mesa County starts F Road milling
Mesa County starts F Road milling