Grand Junction Fire Department remembers their fallen brothers and sisters

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was a somber afternoon Fire Station 3 in Grand Junction on Monday afternoon. To honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, 412 flags were placed in their memory. Those honored were NYPD, FDNY, and Port Authority.

Ellis Thompson-Ellis, the Public Information Officer for the Grand Junction Fire Department said, “It’s been 22 years since 9/11 and we have firefighters who weren’t even born yet and it was such a significant event for our nation and for the fire service.” She added, “So even though we are all the way in Western Colorado it is a brotherhood and sisterhood that we are happy to support.”

Kelly Clingman, Public Information Officer for the Grand Junction Police Department said, “It’s so important, and an honor, to support our brother and sisters in bunker gear and our collaboration is vital to keeping this community safe.”

If you would like to check out these flags, or plant your own flags to honor someone you know, you can visit Fire Station 3 at 582 25 1/2 Road.

