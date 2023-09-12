Downtown park to require reservations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Whitman Park in downtown Grand Junction will soon close to use, except for anyone who has a reservation.

Starting Sept. 12, the park will begin the transformation to it’s new primary purpose as a location for special events by reservation only. According to the city, it’s the first step in a multi-phase approach in planned improvements to the park.

The city said notices are posted at the park and city staff is on hand to notify visitors to Whitman park. The Grand Junction Police Department will also have community resource officers on hand to provide resources and as necessary, housing information as well as contacts to local providers and shelters. Once the park closes, the city said the next steps for the park include a design process, with public input planned for 2024.

Whitman Park is located between Ute and Pitkin avenues and 4th and 5th streets. According to the city, officials hope to look to other communities and review ways they have successfully reimagined parks in downtown corridors; looking at things like fencing the property and only opening the park through a permitting process for special events. Some of those would include, parties, concerts, festivals and other things.

As the planning process continues, the city hopes to have community members participate.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.