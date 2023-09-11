Sunny day ahead with inclement weather on the way

KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:33 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The next rainmaker:

Moving into a new work will present different conditions and temperatures compared to the week of September 4. The higher elevations will see many more scattered showers throughout our Monday, which will continue over the next several days. Moreso on Wednesday, rainfall will be scattered throughout the Western Slope compared to just being concerted to just over the higher elevations. It will be the best day that our valleys could see a few pop-up showers and sprinkles. Montrose could see some of these showers occur as early as Tuesday.

While the valleys will see a few showers, most rainfall accumulations will stay in the High Country. By Tuesday night, rainfall totals can reach up to 0.2 inches for locations in the San Juans. Our valleys could see rainfall totals stay around a trace to a hundredth of an inch by Wednesday.

A cold front will also be behind this next rainmaker. While it will not be strong, it will still be enough to drop temperatures in the 70s for our valleys. High temperatures can reach the high country’s lower 60s and 50s.

A look into our next 24 hours:

Throughout our Monday in the valleys and across most of the Western Slope, we will see a mix of sun and clouds leading to mostly sunny skies. Conditions will remain dry throughout the day, with some mountains around Alamosa seeing more rounds of precipitation around the afternoon to evening hours. Some high elevations could see rainfall totals around a tenth of an inch.

Today’s temperature will remain the warmest throughout the week for many locations, with temperatures falling starting tomorrow. High temperatures today will be 85 in Grand Junction, 80 in Montrose, 83 in Delta, and 79 in Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carville Fire
GJPD seeking community assistance in fire incident
The 2023 Pride sign in Lincoln Park on September 9, 2023.
After more than a decade, pride in Grand Junction keeps getting bigger
Recovery Rally
Peer 180′s Recovery Rally
Maverick Football pulls off Historic Win vs San Diego
Maverick Football pulls off Historic Win vs San Diego
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders takes the field for the first half of an NCAA college...
Shedeur Sanders, No. 22 Colorado beat Nebraska 36-14 in sold out home debut for Deion Sanders

Latest News

Our new week will start sunny, but our weather will turn unsettled on Tuesday.
The new week starts sunny then turns unsettled
Our new week will start sunny, but our weather will turn unsettled on Tuesday.
KJCT News 8 -- First Alert Weather forecast for Sunday 9.10.23
Our weekend forecast offers some changes. It starts sunny, but it will end with more clouds and...
Weekend starts sunny, ends with more clouds
Our weekend forecast offers some changes. It starts sunny, but it will end with more clouds and...
KJCT News 8 -- First Alert Weather forecast for Friday 9.8.23