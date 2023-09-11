The new week starts sunny then turns unsettled

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our new week will start sunny, but our weather will turn unsettled on Tuesday. Occasional light rain will be possible across Western Colorado throughout much of this week.

Rainy Spots Tonight, Then Sunny Monday

Spotty showers are possible overnight, but we’ll start clearing right around the Monday morning drive. The sun will come out, but a few showers or thunderstorms are possible starting between noon and 2 PM. Most of the rain will fall over the higher terrain, but a few showers may stray away to the valleys in the evening. Monday rainfall amounts will generally be less than a tenth of an inch - and that’s where rain falls. Many areas will stay dry.

More Rain Starting Tuesday

We’ll become increasingly unsettled starting Tuesday. It won’t be all rain all the time, but expect on-and-off light rain Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. Three-day rainfall amounts will generally be less than a quarter inch. Higher amounts are possible from Montrose and Nucla south to Cortez. Even there, rainfall amounts will be less than an inch with up to two inches along the San Juans. We need the rain as drought is intensifying. This rain will help, but we’ll be left with a need for a lot more.

Our Next 24 Hours

Sunday night will be cloudy with clearing after about 4 AM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 57 degrees around Grand Junction, 54 degrees around Montrose, 56 degrees around Delta, and 51 degrees around Cortez. Monday will become mostly sunny around Grand Junction with more clouds and a chance for rain farther south of Montrose to Cortez. We’ll warm from near 60 degrees at 7 AM to mid-70s at noon, then to low-to-mid 80s through 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 85 degrees around Grand Junction, 80 degrees around Montrose, 83 degrees around Delta, and 79 degrees around Cortez.

