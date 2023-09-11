American Red Cross talks about upcoming open house event

Christie Caster drops by to share with Mesa County residents, about how to more involved with volunteer opportunities through the American Red Cross
By Melissa Wright
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The American Red Cross in Western Colorado is inviting anyone who wants to learn about the Red Cross Humanitarian line of service and how to get involved in the valley to attend an open house tomorrow. The open house will take place on September 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 506 Gunnison Ave. Although registering for attendance is not mandatory, you may email Joshua.Stewart@Redcross.org if you wish to do so.

The American Red Cross reports that local volunteers are part of the nearly 300,000 people across the country who provide support that enables the organization to respond to an average of over 60,000 disasters each year.

