Volleys annual Veteran suicide prevention tournament

By (Kyrsten McBrayer) and Aiga Petelo
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Volleys, the local sand volleyball court and splash bar and grill, held the third annual Veteran suicide prevention volleyball tournament Saturday evening.

The games began in the afternoon around 5 p.m. and were organized by the Veteran Outreach from the Vet Center and VA Hospital. The event is brought back each year in hopes of bringing visibility to those in their community who are struggling says the organizers. The event also serves as an opportunity for those who need support to get the help they need.

Each team is assured three games and all participants will receive one free swag bag for playing.

