The importance of the Wine and Whiskers Gala

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Saturday evening the Two Rivers Winery and Chateau hosted the annual Wine and Whiskers Gala in conjunction with the Roice Hurst Humane Society.

The event contained a silent auction, a live auction, a paddle raise, and adoptions. This year the shelter has experienced an increase in pets coming through the doors and with this increase comes a rise in expenses toward animal care.

Anna Stout, the CEO of Roice-Hurst Humane Society and Mayor of Grand Junction, says:

“The Paddle Raise specifically raises money for our special needs pets. So we have a kitten here tonight named flip flop, who has cerebellar hypoplasia. And she’s going to help us raise money for pets who have extraordinary medical expenses like hers.”

All proceeds from tonight’s gala will go towards the Humane Society so that they can keep providing the highest quality care possible for their animals.

