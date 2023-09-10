The importance of the Wine and Whiskers Gala

Roice Hurst Humane Society Gala w/ Two Rivers
Roice Hurst Humane Society Gala w/ Two Rivers(KJCT/kkco)
By Kyrsten McBrayer and Aiga Petelo
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:12 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Saturday evening the Two Rivers Winery and Chateau hosted the annual Wine and Whiskers Gala in conjunction with the Roice Hurst Humane Society.

The event contained a silent auction, a live auction, a paddle raise, and adoptions. This year the shelter has experienced an increase in pets coming through the doors and with this increase comes a rise in expenses toward animal care.

Anna Stout, the CEO of Roice-Hurst Humane Society and Mayor of Grand Junction, says:

“The Paddle Raise specifically raises money for our special needs pets. So we have a kitten here tonight named flip flop, who has cerebellar hypoplasia. And she’s going to help us raise money for pets who have extraordinary medical expenses like hers.”

All proceeds from tonight’s gala will go towards the Humane Society so that they can keep providing the highest quality care possible for their animals.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carville Fire
GJPD seeking community assistance in fire incident
Newly reopened lobby at the Grand Junction Police Department
Police department reopened after violent crash
The 2023 Pride sign in Lincoln Park on September 9, 2023.
After more than a decade, pride in Grand Junction keeps getting bigger
Traffic sits stalled near Palisade after a crash closed westbound I-70 on September 8, 2023.
Westbound I-70 near Palisade reopens after crash
Woman-owned Arabic food truck comes to Grand Junction
Woman-owned Arabic food truck comes to Grand Junction

Latest News

Volleys annual Veteran suicide prevention tournament
Volleys annual Veteran suicide prevention tournament
Dog days of summer
19th annual dog days of summer
Maverick Football pulls off Historic Win vs San Diego
Maverick Football pulls off Historic Win vs San Diego
Avalanche Warriors Sled Hockey
Avalanche Warriors Sled Hockey Comes to the Grand Valley