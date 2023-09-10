GJPD seeking community assistance in fire incident

Carville Fire
Carville Fire(David Jones)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:51 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the Grand Junction Police Department, officers responded to the 2100 block of North Avenue to assist the Grand Junction Fire Department at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Saturday.

GJFD worked to extinguish a fire at the Old Carville’s Auto Mart. There were no known injuries as a result of the fire. Witnesses reported seeing two juvenile males and one juvenile female, between the ages of 15-18 years of age, in the area of the fire.

GJPD is seeking anyone with information or video in the surrounding area of the fire, between 3:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., to contact non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707. Please reference case number 23-43583.

