Weekend starts sunny, ends with more clouds

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:31 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our forecast has some changes on this Friday evening. Saturday will be sunny. Clouds will increase on Sunday.

Setting Up For More Clouds

The wind flow picks up off the Pacific Ocean, and it’s going to deliver increasing moisture over our area throughout the depth of the atmosphere. It’s more clouds than anything, but there is a small chance for occasional light showers on Sunday and especially Sunday night. Monday will be dry overall, but there is potential for some rainy areas around Cortez and the Four Corners. Occasional light showers are also possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our Next 24 Hours

Our Friday evening will be mainly clear. Sunset is at 7:35 PM. We’ll cool from near 90 degrees at 6 PM to near 80 degrees at 8 PM, then to lower 70s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 57 degrees around Grand Junction, 53 degrees around Montrose, 54 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm. Sunrise is at 6:48 AM. High temperatures will be near 91 degrees around Grand Junction, 88 degrees around Montrose, 91 degrees around Delta, and 89 degrees around Cortez.

The Rest of the Weekend

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The day will be mainly dry, but a few light showers are possible after dark and especially overnight. Rain will not fall everywhere, and it will likely be light amounts of less than a tenth of an inch. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 80s with morning lows ranging from mid-50s to lower 60s across the Western Slope.

