Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Flip Flop

Meet Flip Flop, an adorable kitten waiting to be adopted into her forever home
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Flip Flop
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Flip Flop
By Melissa Wright
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:02 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Flip Flop has a condition called cerebellar hypoplasia, which affects her control over her motor movements. As a result, she tends to flip and flop around, hence her name. A one-story home with carpeted floors would be best for her, as she has better traction on carpet. Despite this condition, she is the sweetest kitten ever and loves people, being held and cuddled. If you’re looking for an affectionate cat, Flip Flop will be at the Wine and Whiskers gala this weekend, ready to be loved and adopted.

Wine and Whiskers Gala

Come as you are, even if you’re covered in pet hair! Tickets to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society Wine and Whiskers Gala, presented by Alpine Bank, are one sale now! Sip local wine, enjoy heavy appetizers, bid on trips and treasures in the silent and live auctions, and support shelter pets! General admission, VIP, and Gala-at-Home tickets are available for purchase at rhhumanesociety.org/gala.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Colorado climber found dead in Summit County
Missing climber found dead in Summit County
Traffic sits stalled near Palisade after a crash closed westbound I-70 on September 8, 2023.
Westbound I-70 near Palisade reopens after crash
Local Grand Junction business is moving to an upgraded facility
Local Grand Junction car detailing business expands to a larger facility after recent success
Palisade may hold record for largest peach
Palisade may hold record for largest peach
Gov. Jared Polis signs executive order to bring more apprenticeships to Colorado
Gov. Jared Polis signs executive order to bring more apprenticeships to Colorado