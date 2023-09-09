Local Jam 2023 teams up with charity for suicide prevention

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Local Jam returns to the Grand Valley this weekend, but in tandem with suicide awareness month, they’re teaming up with one local charity to raise funds for suicide prevention in the Valley.

Local Jam is a three day long event meant to showcase dozens of local Grand Valley bands. Bringing the community together for a fun weekend.

Local Jam kicked off on September 7th and will end on September 9th . Bands start playing at 5pm and end late night at 11:30.

This year, Local Jam is partnered with the Western Colorado Community Fund, who focuses on many humanitarian causes in Mesa County. Including a focus on Suicide Prevention.

Event organizers say they’ve made enough sales that all proceeds from September 8th and 9th will go directly towards WCCF.

