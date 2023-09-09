GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Izzy was surrendered to MCAS after her owner passed away. She is a very friendly dog with a calm demeanor. Although she is heartworm-positive, she is currently undergoing treatment and is responding well. The rest of her treatment will be paid for by GRHS, so all you need to provide is love and care. Izzy also had mast cell cancer, which was successfully removed through surgery. According to our vet, there is a low chance of it recurring. She gets along well with other dogs, children, and just about anyone who will give her attention. She is already housebroken and does not have separation anxiety, so you can leave her home alone without a crate and not worry about her causing any damage. In short, Izzy is a near-perfect companion.

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Izzy! (Grand Rivers Humane Society)

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 9/9/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?

Complete adoption application at

https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/ or

Call 970-644-0575

URGENT need CAT and DOG FOSTERS!

Grand Rivers Humane invites you to be a cat or dog foster - fostering saves lives. Nationally & locally, the number of adoptable dogs are up and adoptions are down. Mesa County Animal Services is currently over capacity! We will provide supplies needed, food etc and any needed medical care. Please complete our foster application and we will contact you!

https://grandrivershumane.org/foster-application/

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.