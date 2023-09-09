Friday Night Blitz Week 3

Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz(KKCO/KJCT)
By Garrett Brown
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:15 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The High School Football Season goes on with several Western Slope programs. facing off against one another.

Scoring updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for live highlights and recap.

Grand Junction Tigers 13, Central Warriors 21 - Final

Fruita Wildcats 55, Skyline Falcons 19, - Final

Palisade Bulldogs 10, Delta Panthers 14, - Halftime

Erie Tigers 24, Montrose Red Hawks 16, - Halftime

Rifle Bears 0, Glenwood Springs Demons 0, - 1st Quarter

