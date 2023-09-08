Woman-owned Arabian food truck comes to Grand Junction

Sitto’s Arabic Kitchen, owned by Tonya Wren, draws inspiration from her husband’s Syrian family and aims to share their bold flavors with the Mesa County community
Woman-owned Arabian food truck comes to Grand Junction
Woman-owned Arabian food truck comes to Grand Junction
By Melissa Wright
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:16 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tonya Wren, who was born and raised in Grand Junction, wanted to introduce Arabian flavors to her hometown by staring a food truck. Tonya takes pride in the fact that her food brings joy to people, particularly those who have never tasted it before. She is always on the move, but you can keep track of her whereabouts here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Colorado climber found dead in Summit County
Missing climber found dead in Summit County
Local Grand Junction business is moving to an upgraded facility
Local Grand Junction car detailing business expands to a larger facility after recent success
Palisade may hold record for largest peach
Palisade may hold record for largest peach
Gov. Polis said he wanted to increase the number of apprenticeships in state offices in 2024 by...
Gov. Jared Polis signs executive order to bring more apprenticeships to Colorado
Grand Junction City Council pride proclamation: Out loud and proud
Grand Junction City Council pride proclamation: Out loud and proud

Latest News

The winners for the 2023 Governor’s Cup Collection have been announced.
Over half of 2023 Colorado Governor’s Cup come from Western Slope wineries
Central Warriors Escape with win over Grand Junction Tigers
Central Warriors Escape with win over Grand Junction Tigers
Late unemployment benefits leave Coloradans suffering
City council members discuss ballot resolution
City Council shoots down resolution for major road project slated for November ballot