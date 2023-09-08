Valleys remain dry, with an increase in rainfall for the mountains over the weekend

KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Throughout our Friday:

We will again see plenty of sunshine throughout the day, with some of the mountains having some slight cloud cover. Conditions will remain dry, with high temperatures reaching 90 in Grand Junction, 87 for Montrose, 91 in Delta, and 89 in Cortez.

Upcoming weekend:

Our Saturday will become a duplicate Friday for the valleys and the mountains. During most of the day, sunshine will continue with highs in Grand Junction sitting at 90, Montrose at 87, Delta.

However, cloud cover and the chances of showers will increase towards Saturday night. There is a slight chance a few pop showers to some sprinkles will occur in Grand Junction near midnight. The higher elevations will start to see the return of rainfall. A weak cold front will also pass through Saturday overnight, leading to some cooler temperatures for Sunday. There is also the chance of some snowfall around Loveland Pass and Georgetown around the evening hours. No significant snowfall will occur, but it could create messy driving conditions over Loveland Pass.

Temperatures on Sunday will be 86 in Grand Junction, 84 in Montrose, 89 in Delta, and 86 in Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Colorado climber found dead in Summit County
Missing climber found dead in Summit County
Local Grand Junction business is moving to an upgraded facility
Local Grand Junction car detailing business expands to a larger facility after recent success
Palisade may hold record for largest peach
Palisade may hold record for largest peach
Grand Junction City Council pride proclamation: Out loud and proud
Grand Junction City Council pride proclamation: Out loud and proud
Gov. Polis said he wanted to increase the number of apprenticeships in state offices in 2024 by...
Gov. Jared Polis signs executive order to bring more apprenticeships to Colorado

Latest News

More sun is in our forecast, but we need rain.
KJCT News 8 -- First Alert Weather forecast for Thursday 9.7.23
More sun is in our forecast, but we need rain.
Dry weather persists as drought expands
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather
Sunny and dry conditions persist while Hurricane Lee continues strengthening
We’re enjoying bright sunshine this week.
Sunny, dry weather persists through this weekend