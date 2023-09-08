Utah wildfires carry smoke to Colorado’s Western Slope

Smoke from fires across the Utah border is bleeding over the state border, bringing smoke into the Western Slope.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:09 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EMERY COUNTY, Utah (KJCT) - A smoke plume from wildfires over the Utah border is sending smoke high enough to be seen in western Colorado.

Just before 8 pm Wednesday, Utah Fire Info reported a spot fire started after embers from an existing fire were carried into the Desolation Canyon Wilderness. The original fire started in Lighthouse Canyon in Emery County, Utah.

The new fire is burning 16 miles southeast of East Carbon, on the east side of Range Creek in Lighthouse Canyon.

The Lighthouse Canyon Fire has burned 350 acres since a lightning strike ignited it on August 16.

The fires are currently uncontained.

