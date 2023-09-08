Market on Main highlighting local businesses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’ve been around downtown Grand Junction on Thursday evenings you’ve probably seen blocked streets and plenty of local vendors. Market on Main takes over Main Street every Thursday during summer to highlight local businesses.

Local staples like Pablo’s Pizza and St. Mary’s Hospital show up every week. Then there are the smaller scale businesses that try to make their mark. From Scratch, is a local company that sells sourdough bread, freeze dried fruits, and granola. Daniela, the owner, said, “All of our breads are produced from local and organic ingredients. For example, our bread is really high protein with 12%.” She added, “My favorite thing about selling in the market is connecting with people and having the opportunity to sell without having a place that needs rent.”

You can find more information about the business here. You can also catch them at Market on Main within the next two weeks. The final event will take place September 21.

