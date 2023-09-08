Late unemployment benefits leave Coloradans suffering

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Coloradans across the state are slipping through the cracks of the very system meant to assist them. As the Colorado department of labor and employment attempts to stop fraud. Unemployment benefits are rolling out too slowly for those who need them. One local Veteran tells us, his experience with these roadblocks put him and his family in a worse situation than where they started.

“I feel like I’m at the mercy of the Colorado department of labor at this time,” said Devon Mlinek. He’s a formal Corporal of the United States Army. Mlinek served for four years all together. Stationed overseas during the South Korean Missile Crisis and 15 months in Afghanistan.

After completing his service, he returned to the States and began working as a mechanic. Over time, he noticed concerns about his mental health. Mlinek says he buried anxiety and depression still stemming from his time in the service, “I would just work harder to keep the family together,” he added.

Slowly becoming overwhelmed by day-to-day responsibilities on top of burdens of the past. He turned to the Department of Veterans Affairs for therapy and treatment.

“I found that I couldn’t also work full time and to be at the VA and put my wife through college,” Mlinek continued. All of that, on top of raising his stepson with his wife. Mlinek made a deal with his employer and decided to leave his position and file for unemployment to better handle his priorities.

That was roughly 14 weeks ago, and he has yet to see a penny. “It would have been very hard for me to raise my right hand and serve our country having known this information.” Mlinek said. Now that nearly 100 days have passed, he says he’s gotten the help he needed and is looking forward to getting back to work. However, the effects of relying on promised benefits that never came were devastating.

The Mlinek family lost their home. The home they paid for with the once in a lifetime use, VA loan.

According to the Denver Post, the CDLE reported “$73 million fraudulent unemployment befits in 2020″. Which promted the adoption of a new fraud detection system, that’s now flagging innocent Coloradan’s unemployment applications as fraud.

Yet, Mlinek says he’s not been flagged, “Not only have I been approved, but I’ve got several weeks submitted to them,”. He and his family are now living with his mother at this time, who he expressed incredible gratitude for, but fears his strew of bad luck is starting to bleed into her life.

All he can do now is wait.

