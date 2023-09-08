Late unemployment benefits leave Coloradans suffering

(KJCT)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:43 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Coloradans across the state are slipping through the cracks of the very system meant to assist them. As the Colorado department of labor and employment attempts to stop fraud. Unemployment benefits are rolling out too slowly for those who need them. One local Veteran tells us, his experience with these roadblocks put him and his family in a worse situation than where they started.

“I feel like I’m at the mercy of the Colorado department of labor at this time,” said Devon Mlinek. He’s a formal Corporal of the United States Army. Mlinek served for four years all together. Stationed overseas during the South Korean Missile Crisis and 15 months in Afghanistan.

After completing his service, he returned to the States and began working as a mechanic. Over time, he noticed concerns about his mental health. Mlinek says he buried anxiety and depression still stemming from his time in the service, “I would just work harder to keep the family together,” he added.

Slowly becoming overwhelmed by day-to-day responsibilities on top of burdens of the past. He turned to the Department of Veterans Affairs for therapy and treatment.

“I found that I couldn’t also work full time and to be at the VA and put my wife through college,” Mlinek continued. All of that, on top of raising his stepson with his wife. Mlinek made a deal with his employer and decided to leave his position and file for unemployment to better handle his priorities.

That was roughly 14 weeks ago, and he has yet to see a penny. “It would have been very hard for me to raise my right hand and serve our country having known this information.” Mlinek said. Now that nearly 100 days have passed, he says he’s gotten the help he needed and is looking forward to getting back to work. However, the effects of relying on promised benefits that never came were devastating.

The Mlinek family lost their home. The home they paid for with the once in a lifetime use, VA loan.

According to the Denver Post, the CDLE reported “$73 million fraudulent unemployment befits in 2020″. Which promted the adoption of a new fraud detection system, that’s now flagging innocent Coloradan’s unemployment applications as fraud.

Yet, Mlinek says he’s not been flagged, “Not only have I been approved, but I’ve got several weeks submitted to them,”. He and his family are now living with his mother at this time, who he expressed incredible gratitude for, but fears his strew of bad luck is starting to bleed into her life.

All he can do now is wait.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found...
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Local Grand Junction business is moving to an upgraded facility
Local Grand Junction car detailing business expands to a larger facility after recent success
overnight rollover
Overnight rollover on E 1/2 Road and 33 Road
Missing Colorado climber found dead in Summit County
Missing climber found dead in Summit County

Latest News

City council members discuss ballot resolution
City Council shoots down resolution for major road project slated for November ballot
From Scratch
Market on Main highlighting local businesses
Gov. Polis said he wanted to increase the number of apprenticeships in state offices in 2024 by...
Gov. Jared Polis signs executive order to bring more apprenticeships to Colorado
Grapes from the Two Rivers Vineyard. Half the wineries that are in the 2023 Governor's Cup...
2023 Colorado Governor’s Cup Collection winners announced