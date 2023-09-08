GRAPHIC: Rideshare driver beaten, carjacked by 3 women

Surveillance video shows three women assault a man and steal his car in broad daylight in Chicago. (@CPD1617Scanner)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:58 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Shocking video out of Chicago shows three women beating a man and taking his car.

WARNING: Viewers may find the surveillance video disturbing.

Though he only suffered minor injuries in the attack, 61-year-old Danxin Shi is worried about losing income because he is a rideshare driver.

The scene played out at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim had just parked his car outside his apartment in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood when three women assaulted him.

One hits him with what appears to be a pipe.

He can be seen trying to defend himself, but the women eventually get his keys and drive off.

He hopes Chicago police can recover his car.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Colorado climber found dead in Summit County
Missing climber found dead in Summit County
Local Grand Junction business is moving to an upgraded facility
Local Grand Junction car detailing business expands to a larger facility after recent success
Palisade may hold record for largest peach
Palisade may hold record for largest peach
Gov. Jared Polis signs executive order to bring more apprenticeships to Colorado
Gov. Jared Polis signs executive order to bring more apprenticeships to Colorado
Grand Junction City Council pride proclamation: Out loud and proud
Grand Junction City Council pride proclamation: Out loud and proud

Latest News

The Albert Lea City Council will be voting on expanding ‘no smoking’ to cannabis products at...
Biden administration looks towards loosening marijuana restrictions
Jared Sevey, 38, is accused of shooting and killing a CVS employee at a store in Mesa, Arizona.
Man accused of killing manager at CVS Pharmacy: ‘I bet he ain’t talking no more’
FILE - Daniel Werfel testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation...
The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes
Southern Ute, Ute Mountain tribes to receive $2 million+ from opioid settlement
Southern Ute, Ute Mountain tribes to receive $2 million+ from opioid settlement
Denver man charged with assaulting police during Jan. 6 capitol attack
Denver man charged with assaulting police during Jan. 6 capitol attack