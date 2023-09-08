Denver man charged with assaulting police during Jan. 6 capitol attack

The attack on the capitol left over a hundred police officers wounded.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KJCT) - A Denver man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting police during the January 6 capitol attack.

35-year-old Todd Branden Casey faces felony charges of civil disorder, assaulting officers, and misdemeanor charges after staying in restricted capitol buildings.

According to court documents, Casey was seen taunting officers and encouraging rioters to breach metal barricades set up outside the capitol.

138 officers were injured by rioters during the attack.

Casey was arrested on August 30 in Georgetown, Colorado.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Colorado climber found dead in Summit County
Missing climber found dead in Summit County
Local Grand Junction business is moving to an upgraded facility
Local Grand Junction car detailing business expands to a larger facility after recent success
Palisade may hold record for largest peach
Palisade may hold record for largest peach
Gov. Jared Polis signs executive order to bring more apprenticeships to Colorado
Gov. Jared Polis signs executive order to bring more apprenticeships to Colorado
Grand Junction City Council pride proclamation: Out loud and proud
Grand Junction City Council pride proclamation: Out loud and proud

Latest News

Southern Ute, Ute Mountain tribes to receive $2 million+ from opioid settlement
Southern Ute, Ute Mountain tribes to receive $2 million+ from opioid settlement
Utah wildfires carry smoke to Colorado’s Western Slope
Utah wildfires carry smoke to Colorado’s Western Slope
Traffic sits stalled near Palisade after a crash closed westbound I-70 on September 8, 2023.
Westbound I-70 near Palisade reopens after crash
Woman-owned Arabic food truck comes to Grand Junction
Woman-owned Arabic food truck comes to Grand Junction