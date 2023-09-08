City Council shoots down resolution for major road project slated for November ballot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCT) - The 29 Road interchange project on I-70 suffers yet another setback, after last night’s city council meeting.

In a four-to-three vote, council members struck down a resolution which would have gone on the November ballot. The resolution allow voters to authorize funding for the entire $80m project and then have potential state and federal funding lower the overall project cost.

As we’ve reported previously, Mesa County said it wishes to apply for state and federal funding, with the hopes of getting 50 percent of the total project paid for. The remaining 50 percent would then be split evenly between Grand Junction City and Mesa County. But at last night’s city council meeting, several members expressed their distaste for the deal in it’s current state.

“I can’t think of one council that would go ahead with this deal with the county as it is,” said council member Scott Beilfuss. “I’m thinking of all the people I’ve seen sit up here over the years, they wouldn’t by this deal. Now why are we even thinking about it?”

“We all have friends that live in the county,” said council member Dennis Simpson. “It just seems and insult to them for us to go along with making a financial commitment, kind of. Although it’s not worth the paper it’s written on.”

Mayor Anna Stout, was one of the three council members who voted in favor of the resolution.

It’s really difficult, if not impossible to secure those state and federal grants,” said Stout. “So essentially, without having a guarantee that the community supports this project, and the community wants to support the city going to bond it and having the county’s participation at 50 percent, we can’t go to our federal and state partners and say, Can you please help us pay for it?”

Stout further said, the project, which really has been in the works for decades is still going forward. It hasn’t run aground yet.

“I think that’s really important for the community to understand that this is not a no to the project,” said Stout. “But there were some council members who felt that there needed to be more clarity on what state and federal grants are available and whether or not we can secure those, and then also some form of security in terms of what the county’s commit with commitment would be.”

At the Sept. 5 county commissioners’ meeting, commissioners Bobbie Daniel and Cody Davis approved a resolution, which the county said reaffirms its commitment toward the project.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.