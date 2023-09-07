Sunny, dry weather persists through this weekend

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:25 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re enjoying bright sunshine this week. Mornings have cool and crisp, and afternoons have been comfortably warm.

Subtle Change

There’s one change we’ll notice starting Thursday: clouds. That’s not say sun is going away. There will be plenty of sun even amid the additional clouds. That small increase in clouds is the biggest change we’ll notice in our weather this week. That’s to say there really aren’t any big changes looming in our weather.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Sunset is at 7:37 PM. We’ll cool from mid-to-upper 80s at 6 PM to near 80 degrees at 8 PM, then to lower 70s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 58 degrees around Grand Junction, 52 degrees around Montrose, 53 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mainly sunny with a few passing clouds. High temperatures will be near 89 degrees around Grand Junction, 87 degrees around Montrose, 90 degrees around Delta, and 88 degrees around Cortez.

Looking Ahead

There’s no big shot at rain in the next seven days. Our forecast data are starting to show a hint of maybe a few showers late Sunday night through Monday morning, but confidence is low in that happening right now. We do need the rain as moderate drought is becoming more widespread across the Western Slope.

