Sunny and dry conditions persist while Hurricane Lee continues strengthening

Throughout our Thursday:

We will stay under the high-pressure system that has been stationary over the state since Tuesday. It will lead to sunny and clear skies across most of Colorado. Similarly to our Wednesday, some mountains can see light cloud coverage throughout the day. Temperatures also have barely moved, with Grand Junction reaching a high of 90, Montrose at 87, Delta at 90, and Corttez at 88.

Friday and the upcoming weekend:

Like our Thursday, Friday sky conditions will not change across most Western Slope. Valleys will still see sunny skies and higher elevations with a few clouds overhead. Temperatures for our Friday in Grand Junction will be 90, Montrose still at 87, Delta at 91, and Cortez at 89.

For the weekend, the valleys will start seeing a slight change in the sky conditions, leading to mostly sunny skies. Mountains could see more increase in cloud cover, changing sky cover to partly cloudy. Though similar to this past week, conditions will remain dry. Temperatures for Saturday will sit at 90 for Grand Junction and Delta, 87 for Montrose, and 88 for Cortez.

Sunday will be the same sky conditions, with temperatures in many locations slowly starting to fall but only by a degree or two or remain the same. Grand Junction will have a high of 88, Montrose at 86; Delta will stay the same as Saturday at 90 and 87 in Cortez.

Hurricane Lee:

Once a tropical storm occurred Tuesday evening, Lee became a hurricane Wednesday early evening. Hurricane Lee continues to strengthen, reaching Category 2 on Thursday, September 7. Later throughout the day, Lee will strengthen up to Category 3 and possibly Category 4, arriving during Thursday’s nighttime hours. By Friday morning, Hurricane Lee will be a Category 5, with winds reaching 160 miles per hour.

While Lee will reach Category 5 strength, winds will fall slightly back into Category 4 territory at 150 miles per hour by Sunday. As of 10 a.m., no tropical alerts exist for the Leeward and Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Lesser Antilles. However, while there are no alerts, there can be severe swells over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Ocean swells are where waves are much higher than usual because of some natural factor, such as Hurricane Lee. The eastward side of these islands may notice these higher waves, possibly making it inland and creating some minor coastal flooding.

Regarding the United States East Coast, it is still too early to tell if Hurricane Lee will make any direct impact, and this also applies to our islands.

