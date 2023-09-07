Palisade may hold record for largest peach

Peaches
Peaches(KFYR-TV)
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:56 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade is known for its fruitful orchards. Now, it may be known for something else a world record.

“The peach is 2.03 pounds,” said Brian Cox, owner of Black Bear Orchards.

Cox made the discovery on Labor Day. “We made a contest with the guys so the guys were flagging the biggest peaches that they were finding writing their names on them. The prizes are $1,000 for the guy and $1,000 for the crew,” said Cox.

Right now, they’re waiting to hear back from the Guinness World Records. In the meantime, the peach will be preserved in the freezer.

“My girlfriend was looking into the Guinness Book of World Records page and realized that we’d been breaking the record for years, and we just didn’t realize it,” said Cox.

