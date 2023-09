SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The body of a solo climber who went missing in Summit County has been found.

According to the Summit County Search and Rescue group, the 29-year-old man was reported missing Saturday night after not returning from Officers Gulch.

Search and rescue crews said his body was found Sunday morning at the base of the cliffs.

