Local Grand Junction car detailing business expands to a larger facility after recent success

Paul Heckman, the owner of ColorAuto Detailing, joins us to discuss how relocating the business will benefit the company
Local Grand Junction business is moving to an upgraded facility
Local Grand Junction business is moving to an upgraded facility
By Melissa Wright
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:18 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - ColorAuto Detailing has been serving the city of Grand Junction since 2014 and is expanding to a larger facility. Colorado native and veteran Paul Heckman shares how his business has bloomed over the years and what makes his detailing business different from the rest in Colorado.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found...
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
overnight rollover
Overnight rollover on E 1/2 Road and 33 Road
79-year-old man reported missing after hike in La Plata County
79-year-old man reported missing after hike in La Plata County
City of Grand Junction will honor Grand Valley Resettlement Program
City of Grand Junction will honor Grand Valley Resettlement Program

Latest News

City council pride proclamation kicks off 12th annual Pride Fest.
Grand Junction City Council pride proclamation: Out loud and proud
Athlete of the Week - River Wescott
Athlete of the Week: River Westcott
Peaches
Palisade may hold record for largest peach
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts
Athlete of the Week - River Westcott