Gov. Jared Polis signs executive order to bring more apprenticeships to Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On September 7th, 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order to create more apprenticeships across the state.

Gov. Polis said he wanted to increase the number of apprenticeships in state offices in 2024 by 50%.

The Governor also said he wanted to create more jobs in the private sector. Gov. Polis said creating more jobs in the private sector would allow for more private companies to do work-based learning-in turn it would make Colorado more competitive of a place to work in.

“Creating better-paying jobs and filling in-demand jobs are extremely important for our success. This new action expands upon our goals of creating more opportunities and jobs for Coloradans through programs that provide hands-on experience,” said Governor Polis.

According to the Governor’s office Colorado has over 300 active apprenticeship programs, including state programs available for more than 6,000 people.

The new executive order expands on an order from last year to promote work-based learning programs in state government, including internships, pre-apprenticeships, and fellowships.

The Governor is pushing private sector employers to build new apprenticeship programs or expand existing ones and other work-based learning programs to create more employment and career opportunities across the State.

