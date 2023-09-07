Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters gets new trial date for her election tampering case

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Former Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters is getting another postponement in her election tampering case. On Wednesday, Judge Matthew Barrett, District Attorney Dan Rubenstein, and Peters’ defense attorneys all agreed on February 9, 2024, at 9 a.m. for this trail to start. Rubenstein asked for the trail to last eight days. Both Judge Barrett and Peters’ defense attorneys agreed.

Back in July, we told you when Tina Peters and her new attorneys asked the court to postpone her election tampering case for a third time. The trial was originally set to start March 2023, but was postponed until August. It was then postponed again until October 17-30.

Peters’ already waived her right to a speedy trial, which typically is within six months of being formally charged. She will appear in person on November 21, 2023 for a motions hearing.

