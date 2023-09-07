Dry weather persists as drought expands

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - More sun is in our forecast, but we need rain. Even if we get some rain in the next week - and it doesn’t seem promising - it won’t be much.

Drought Monitor Update

The Drought Monitor update released today was not good news for us in Western Colorado. Widespread moderate drought across Mesa, Delta, and Montrose counties has worsened to severe drought for much of Delta and eastern Montrose counties. Nearly all of southwestern and southern Colorado are in some level of drought at this point. The Drought Monitor is updated every week on Thursday. It is based on rainfall, evaporation, and soil moisture data from Tuesday to the following Tuesday.

Rainfall Forecast Trends

The long-range outlook doesn’t look too promising for significant rainfall. Long-range trends favor above-normal precipitation in the 6-10 day period from September 13-17. Above-normal rainfall sounds good, but “normal” isn’t very much rain. Odds are, even “above normal” in this case isn’t what we need. Of course, we’ll take what we can get. The 8-14 day outlook from September 15-21 trends drier.

Temperature Forecast Trends

Temperatures are also trending down in that 6-10 day period from September 13-17. Long-range trends favor “near normal” temperatures for that period. The 8-14 day outlook from September 15-21 trends warmer and favors above-normal temperatures. Normal, which is based on thirty-year averages, is 85 degrees for the high and 56 degrees for the low at Grand Junction. That’s true on November 7, but we’re shaving off a degree every 2-3 days. By the end of our 8-14 day outlook, the normal high will be 80 degrees - and we’re favored to be warmer than that.

Weather This Weekend

The weekend will be dry. Saturday will be the warmer half of the weekend, but that’s not to say Sunday won’t be warm. Highs will be near 90 degrees around Grand Junction and 87 degrees around Montrose on Saturday. Sunday will hit 87 degrees around Grand Junction and 85 degrees around Montrose. Morning lows will be in the 50s.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Sunset is at 7:35 PM. We’ll cool from near 90 degrees at 6 PM to near 80 degrees at 8 PM, then to near 70 degrees by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 58 degrees around Grand Junction, 53 degrees around Montrose, 53 degrees around Delta, and 48 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mainly sunny with a few passing clouds. We’ll warm from mid-to-upper 50s at 7 AM to low-to-mid 80s at noon, then to upper 80s and lower 90s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees around Grand Junction, 87 degrees around Montrose, 91 degrees around Delta, and 89 degrees around Cortez.

