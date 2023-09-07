Colorado drivers are buckling up more than ever before, says CDOT

COLORADO, USA (KJCT) - Record-breaking numbers of people are wearing seat belts in Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

In fact, CDOT said that overall seat belt usage is up to 88.6 percent statewide, up 1.6 percent from last year. According to the department’s records, that’s the highest usage on record.

Residents of Arapahoe County had the most people buckling up before driving at 98.16 percent. Jefferson County was the lowest in the state at 73.5 percent.

