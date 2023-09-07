2023 Colorado Governor’s Cup Collection winners announced

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The results are in! The winners for the 2023 Governor’s Cup Collection have been announced.

12 wineries were selected out of the 286 wine submissions from 48 Colorado wineries. Over half of the winning wines are from Western Slope wineries.

The Grand Valley was also recently recognized in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards as the third best wine region for 2023.

The Governor’s Cup is an annual competition organized by the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board appointed by the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

A panel of 15 wine industry members did a blind judging event in August to determine the 12 winners.

The 12 winning wines will be used in a collection to represent Colorado at different marketing events around the U.S. and the world.

The 12 winners are:

· Alfred Eames Cellars (Paonia) - 2019 Carmena, Colorado DOUBLE GOLD

· Balistreri Vineyards (Denver) - 2022 Syrah - CSU Vineyard, Grand Valley AVA GOLD

· BookCliff Vineyards (Boulder) - 2022 Syrah, Colorado DOUBLE GOLD

· Dragon Meadery (Aurora) - Red Apple Cyser, DOUBLE GOLD

· Restoration Vineyards (Palisade) - 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, Grand Valley AVA GOLD

· Sauvage Spectrum (Palisade) - 2022 Teroldego, Grand Valley AVA DOUBLE GOLD

· Sauvage Spectrum (Palisade) - 2022 Malbec, Grand Valley AVA DOUBLE GOLD

· Snowy Peaks Winery (Estes Park) - 2019 Élevé (Syrah/Petite Sirah/Mourvedre), Grand Valley AVA DOUBLE GOLD

· Snowy Peaks Winery (Estes Park) - 2022 Muscat Blanc, Grand Valley AVA GOLD

· The Peachfork (Palisade) - Pear Apple, DOUBLE GOLD

· The Storm Cellar (Hotchkiss) - 2022 Albariño, Grand Valley AVA DOUBLE GOLD

· The Storm Cellar (Hotchkiss) - NV Gewürztraminer, Grand Valley AVA GOLD

