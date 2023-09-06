Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden by end of September

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking to bring a new indictment against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter by the end of September, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

The exact charges the president’s son would face were not immediately clear, but he has been under investigation in Delaware on gun and tax charges.

U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, newly named a special counsel in the case, referred to the new indictment in a status report required by Judge Maryellen Noreika.

Defense attorneys have argued that an agreement sparing Hunter Biden from prosecution on a felony gun charge remains in place. It was part of a plea deal on misdemeanor tax offenses that fell apart during a court appearance in July.

